Upcoming Woody Harrelson Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Star

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - September 24, 2021 (Post-Production)

Carnage is set to come. The winking tease at the end of 2018's Venom made it clear that Woody Harrelson would play Carnage in a potential follow-up, and the surprise success of Sony's anti-hero Marvel adaptation guaranteed that a sequel was imminent. Thus, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, this Venom continuation sees Tom Hardy co-writing the story, producing, and reprising his lead role as Eddie Brock, our once-downtrodden reporter who forms an unlikely symbiotic attachment to a mysterious otherworldly black goo with supernatural powers. He'll face one hell of an adversary with Carnage, a psychopath who becomes the host of a murderous alien symbiote of his own. Given the actor's talents for planning scene-chewing meanies, Harrelson is ideal casting for this villainous role. Hopefully, Carnage plays in his favor.

While Venom wasn't a critical darling, to say the least, it became an audience favorite, grossing well over $800 million worldwide. Previously slated for October 2nd, 2020, Let There Be Carnage arrives on September 17, 2021. Soon, the carnage will commence.