James Gunn Is Already Teasing The Suicide Squad’s Credits Scenes

James Gunn filmed two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios before hopping over to work on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC. As such, the writer/director has brought with him many expectations that come with making comic book movies. One of the elements that has become a standard practice in Marvel movies is the post-credits scene, and it appears that James Gunn will be including one, or more, in The Suicide Squad.
Post-credits scenes are not regular occurrences in DC's film universe, although, the original Suicide Squad movie did have one. That, and James Gunn's own Marvel pedigree is probably what led one fan to ask James Gunn if his Suicide Squad sequel would have a post-credits sequence. Based on Gunn's response, not only will The Suicide Squad have a post-credits scene, it will actually have more than one.
James Gunn strongly indicates here that we can expect multiple scenes after the credits finally start rolling on The Suicide Squad. This means we can likely expect a credit sequence that looks something like what we got in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That movie also contained several scenes that ran throughout the credits. While most Marvel post-credits scenes are specifically designed to set up future stories, the majority of the scenes in the second Guardians movie were just additional jokes, and it would seem likely that will be the case here.
Even in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie the one post credits sequence that film had was just there for a hilarious Howard the Duck cameo. Gunn clearly enjoys putting these extra scenes in his movies, but mostly just for the fun of it.
Of course, one of the credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did appear to set up the next movie, and the post-credits scene in the first Suicide Squad was designed to help build out the still, at the time, new DC Extended Universe, so we could certainly see one of these apparently multiple scenes set up more of DC's universe or possibly a third Suicide Squad movie. While DC's film output, with the exception of Joker, does take place in the same universe, that fact hasn't really been important or focused on since the release of Justice League.
Still, while most DC movies haven't utilized the post-credits sequence, it feels like The Suicide Squad is the perfect fit for it, especially, if most of what we'll see are just additional jokes. At this point we fully expect most of the cast of The Suicide Squad not to survive the movie. Perhaps some of the characters who make it to the credits will end up dead before the credits are over, which feels like a very James Gunn sort of thing to do.