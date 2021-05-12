James Gunn Is Already Teasing The Suicide Squad’s Credits Scenes

Of course, one of the credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did appear to set up the next movie, and the post-credits scene in the first Suicide Squad was designed to help build out the still, at the time, new DC Extended Universe, so we could certainly see one of these apparently multiple scenes set up more of DC's universe or possibly a third Suicide Squad movie. While DC's film output, with the exception of Joker, does take place in the same universe, that fact hasn't really been important or focused on since the release of Justice League.