news

James Gunn Is Already Teasing The Suicide Squad’s Credits Scenes

Harley Quinn firing a rocket launcher in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn filmed two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios before hopping over to work on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC. As such, the writer/director has brought with him many expectations that come with making comic book movies. One of the elements that has become a standard practice in Marvel movies is the post-credits scene, and it appears that James Gunn will be including one, or more, in The Suicide Squad.

Post-credits scenes are not regular occurrences in DC's film universe, although, the original Suicide Squad movie did have one. That, and James Gunn's own Marvel pedigree is probably what led one fan to ask James Gunn if his Suicide Squad sequel would have a post-credits sequence. Based on Gunn's response, not only will The Suicide Squad have a post-credits scene, it will actually have more than one.

James Gunn strongly indicates here that we can expect multiple scenes after the credits finally start rolling on The Suicide Squad. This means we can likely expect a credit sequence that looks something like what we got in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That movie also contained several scenes that ran throughout the credits. While most Marvel post-credits scenes are specifically designed to set up future stories, the majority of the scenes in the second Guardians movie were just additional jokes, and it would seem likely that will be the case here.

Even in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie the one post credits sequence that film had was just there for a hilarious Howard the Duck cameo. Gunn clearly enjoys putting these extra scenes in his movies, but mostly just for the fun of it.

Of course, one of the credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did appear to set up the next movie, and the post-credits scene in the first Suicide Squad was designed to help build out the still, at the time, new DC Extended Universe, so we could certainly see one of these apparently multiple scenes set up more of DC's universe or possibly a third Suicide Squad movie. While DC's film output, with the exception of Joker, does take place in the same universe, that fact hasn't really been important or focused on since the release of Justice League.

Still, while most DC movies haven't utilized the post-credits sequence, it feels like The Suicide Squad is the perfect fit for it, especially, if most of what we'll see are just additional jokes. At this point we fully expect most of the cast of The Suicide Squad not to survive the movie. Perhaps some of the characters who make it to the credits will end up dead before the credits are over, which feels like a very James Gunn sort of thing to do.

Up Next

James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Is Sure To Excite Marvel Fans
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Tom Welling Has An Idea For How To Get Back Into The Superman Game and Robert Pattinson Would Be Involved news 5d Tom Welling Has An Idea For How To Get Back Into The Superman Game and Robert Pattinson Would Be Involved Sarah El-Mahmoud
The Suicide Squad Got Classic Comic Fan Art, And James Gunn Approves news 5d The Suicide Squad Got Classic Comic Fan Art, And James Gunn Approves Corey Chichizola
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s James Gunn Offers Silver Lining On The Movie’s Original Delay news 6d Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s James Gunn Offers Silver Lining On The Movie’s Original Delay Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Spirit Untamed Jun 4, 2021 Spirit Untamed Rating TBD
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
King Richard Nov 19, 2021 King Richard Rating TBD
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
How This Is Us Will Go Full Bachelor And Bachelorette In The Next New Episode TBD How This Is Us Will Go Full Bachelor And Bachelorette In The Next New Episode Rating TBD
Saw And 7 Other Horror Movies That Are Still Fun To Watch After You Know The Big Twist TBD Saw And 7 Other Horror Movies That Are Still Fun To Watch After You Know The Big Twist Rating TBD
90 Day Fiancé: 8 Couples Who Split After Getting Married TBD 90 Day Fiancé: 8 Couples Who Split After Getting Married Rating TBD
Why Candace Cameron Bure Still Gets Nervous Starring In Hallmark's Christmas Movies TBD Why Candace Cameron Bure Still Gets Nervous Starring In Hallmark's Christmas Movies Rating TBD
Why Star Trek's Gates McFadden Is Tired Of Answering Questions About Crusher And Picard TBD Why Star Trek's Gates McFadden Is Tired Of Answering Questions About Crusher And Picard Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information