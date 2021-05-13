Saw And 7 Other Horror Movies That Are Still Fun To Watch After You Know The Big Twist

Us

Jordan Peele has proved himself to be a mastermind in the horror genre with his two entries Get Out and Us, and the twists for both are even more incredible on multiple viewings. For the purpose of this article, I want to put the spotlight on Us because its twist isn’t as well-documented and boasted about as Get Out. The movie follows Lupita Nyong’o’s Adelaide and her family’s confrontation with the Tethered. At the end of the film, we learn her doppelgänger has been the human of the two Adelaides this whole time. Going down the road is even better the second time because of all the intentional imagery and hints Peele leaves for the audience to spot.