Universal Studios Orlando Announces Huge Change To Its Face Mask Policy, But There’s A Catch

As for the other major Orlando theme park, i.e. Walt Disney World, no updates have been made yet regarding the House of Mouse also relaxing its COVID-19 policies. During Disney’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek reportedly hinted at some “very big news” regarding WDW’s mask policy for the summer. He spoke to the state’s especially hot months and his hopes to make upcoming visits “an even more pleasant experience” for guests.