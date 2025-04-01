Epic Universe’s Previews Are Requiring Everyone To Put Away Their Phones. Some Theme Park Fans Can't Get Enough
Epic Universe isn't open ,but it's already the most unique theme park in the world for one reason.
We’re less than two months away from the official opening of Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort. However, a few very lucky people have had the chance to check out the park already, as Universal Team Members and their friends and families have had access to several preview events over the last few weeks. Normally, once any theme park experience gets seen, the internet is flooded with videos of it by everybody who got a first look, but not this time.
Since Epic Universe isn’t open to the public quite yet, the early previews have had a strict policy preventing anybody attending from taking any video at all. While the goal of this policy is obviously to keep secrets and prevent spoilers, it’s apparently having an unintended consequence that those in the park absolutely love.
Epic Universe Has A Strict “No Video” Policy For Previews
The Epic Universe preview rules don’t simply state that people can’t publish videos; they’re not even allowed to take video for their own personal use. As such, it means that as hundreds or thousands of people are wandering the park on any given day, nobody has their phone out. Universal Creative’s Michael Aiello says you can “feel” the difference in the way people are experiencing the park…
You don’t really realize how much people today stare at their phones until you notice that it isn’t happening. It’s completely understandable why people do it. Theme parks are special locations, so wanting to capture the experience in photos and video isn’t a crazy idea. However, it certainly colors one’s experience differently if you looking at a screen rather than the thing the camera is capturing.
YouTuber TPMVids, who was apparently able to join in on a recent preview and is somebody who professionally, I’m sure, would have loved to capture video of Epic Universe, also noticed how great it was to have everybody off their phones. He said…
Whether you’re a professional vlogger or just a family on vacation, there can be a lot of stress and pressure attached to trying to capture all the great moments of a theme park vacation. It's understandable how being forced away from that may make the whole thing more fun for all involved. Of course, as one fan pointed out, there’s nothing stopping anybody from leaving their phones in their pockets normally.
Also, just because we haven’t seen video of Epic Universe leaking out, it doesn’t mean that there haven’t been some issues with the preview event.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Universal Orlando Resort Has Reportedly Fired Hundreds Of Team Members For Violating Epic Universe Preview Policy
Sneaking a video of Epic Universe would be a difficult thing to pull off in a theme park full of people, most of whom work there, so it’s perhaps not a shock that there hasn’t been much in the way of pirate video making its way online. However, there have been instances of people apparently saying more than they should.
It’s being reported that as many as 600 Universal Orlando Team Members may have been fired due to violation of the Epic Universe preview policy, either by themselves or by people that they brought with them. Originally, it was believed that taking pictures or video was the only significant “no-no.” However, one Universal Team Member recently posted that even discussing what guests saw is potentially off limits.
If it’s true that hundreds have lost their jobs, then it’s clear that not only is Universal Orlando Resort serious about keeping secrets, but it’s also willing to follow through on its threats. It’s a safe bet that anybody else getting an early preview will be taking extreme levels of caution to be sure they don’t violate the policy.
The handful of times that pieces of Epic Universe have been revealed, like the Burning Blade Tavern effect, it's come from people who are in a public space close enough to see. Some people who have had a chance to ride the Epic Universe attractions have talked about how good the Monsters Unchained dark ride is, but it's likely that a line has been drawn between simply saying, "It was great" versus describing details of the experience.
If you had asked me before all this started, I would have expected to have every detail of Epic Universe spoiled by now because I couldn’t imagine that Universal Orlando could have possibly kept this tight a lid on it all. And yet, the company has done a remarkable job keeping a lid on it all. The flood of information will certainly come, but it doesn’t look like it will happen a moment before Universal wants it to happen. So far, that sounds like a great thing.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EPCOT Saw Yet Another Crazy Popcorn Bucket Line, And I Can't Deny That I Would Have Waited In Line For This One Too
I Wasn't Sure How Many People Would Show Up For Luke Skywalker's Debut At Galaxy's Edge, So Video Of The Big Crowd Has Me Shook