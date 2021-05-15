Why Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Might Not Happen Anymore, According To Emily Blunt

All this isn’t to say that Edge of Tomorrow 2 definitely won’t happen, but as things stand now, its chances of moving into production seem slimmer than ever. Doug Liman once described the project as “a sequel that’s a prequel,” and The Invention of Lying’s Matthew Robinson wrote the most recent version of the script. But even now, we have no idea what Tom Cruise’s William Cage and Emily Blunt’s Rita Vrataski would deal with in their next adventure, other than that it would involve them going backwards in time. With the way things are going, if Edge of Tomorrow 2 doesn’t end up getting made, hopefully we’ll at least learn what in store for these characters.