news

Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Turned 19, And Fans Celebrated On Social Media

Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman armed in the arena in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Nineteen years ago this month, the prequel trilogy of Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga continued telling the story of Anakin Skywalker’s fall and Darth Vader’s rise with 2002’s Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. With the anniversary recently taking place, it’s naturally a time of differing opinions, memeworthy moments, and interesting questions, all celebrating director George Lucas’s second episode in the franchise’s overall story.

With Attack Of The Clones celebrating its birthday on Sunday, the movie inspired bunch of chatter on Twitter. And who better to start off the festival of noise than Disney themselves, as the D23 Twitter account had a message of fondness to share with everyone – though it was also threw in an old school reference to one of Hayden Christensen’s most notorious moments in the saga:

Even with the uneven legacy that’s seen Attack of the Clones often written off as the least favored installment of the Star Wars universe, there’s still some moments and aspects that are still seen as memorable. One of those bright spots has to be the continued legacy of Ewan McGregor’s Obi Wan Kenobi, who really got to stretch his legs and rock some iconic looks in Episode II. That hasn’t been forgotten, especially by our next fan’s reaction:

Memes: they keep a movie alive well past its release date, and they push a franchise like Star Wars even further into the pop consciousness. And in the case of our next Attack of the Clones celebration post, nothing shows the shelf life of a movie more than the meme-worthy (albeit normally innocuous) moment when Padme Amadala (Natalie Portman) notices how much Anakin has grown since they last met:

Chances are that if you’ve ever watched a DVD special feature from the golden age of the format, producer Charles de Lauzirika has worked on one of your favorites. Ever mindful of the details, Lauzirika had his own thoughts on Attack of the Clones, and they invoked another famous prequel that seems to have told a similar story. Star Trek fans who happen to like Star Wars as well, this one’s for you:

Rounding out the 19th anniversary celebration of Attack of the Clones is something that ties into the special features offered for the film’s home video release. With tons of bloopers involving Hayden Christiensen face planting through various moments of the saga available, this Star Wars celebration can end on an upbeat, and kind of painful note. Here now, is Mr. Christensen, and his face planting saga:

So long as there are upcoming Star Wars projects to celebrate in this iconic franchise, fans will find a reason to talk about their favorites and get in some burns pertaining to their least-liked entries. And no matter which way public opinion ultimately leans, films like Attack of the Clones will always be celebrated. If you’re looking to cheer on this, or any particular Star Wars entry of your own preference, you can watch the entire saga on Disney+. Don’t let the lack of a subscription stop you from getting in on the fun though, as you can check out a special bundle offer that will grant you access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all for one low price.

Up Next

Star Wars Celebration Is Changing Its Dates, But It's Actually Good News
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

The Force Is With Justin Timberlake's Kid As They Celebrate Trip At Walt Disney World news 7h The Force Is With Justin Timberlake's Kid As They Celebrate Trip At Walt Disney World Erik Swann
The Funny Way Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Got Involved With Star Wars news 1d The Funny Way Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Got Involved With Star Wars Carlie Hoke
Star Wars At Disney World: Everything To See And Do At The Orlando Theme Park news 1d Star Wars At Disney World: Everything To See And Do At The Orlando Theme Park Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Samaritan Jun 4, 2021 Samaritan Rating TBD
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
How Quentin Tarantino Inspired Spiral’s Chris Rock To Write That Awesome Forrest Gump Scene TBD How Quentin Tarantino Inspired Spiral’s Chris Rock To Write That Awesome Forrest Gump Scene Rating TBD
John Barrowman Keeps Losing Doctor Who Gigs Following Resurfaced Flashing Reports, Including David Tennant Reunion TBD John Barrowman Keeps Losing Doctor Who Gigs Following Resurfaced Flashing Reports, Including David Tennant Reunion Rating TBD
How The Rookie Season 4 Is Changing Things Up For Nathan Fillion's John Nolan TBD How The Rookie Season 4 Is Changing Things Up For Nathan Fillion's John Nolan Rating TBD
Epcot Is Testing Its New Nighttime Show, And Universal Studios Has The Best Will Smith Burn TBD Epcot Is Testing Its New Nighttime Show, And Universal Studios Has The Best Will Smith Burn Rating TBD
The Pet Sematary Prequel Just Took A Massive Step Forward, And May Not Be A Prequel Anymore TBD The Pet Sematary Prequel Just Took A Massive Step Forward, And May Not Be A Prequel Anymore Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information