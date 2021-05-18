Kate Winslet Recalls Nerves On First Avatar 2 Set Day And What James Cameron Told Her

Also, because he’s so intricately connected with that entire world because he created it, right, there’s a sort of a confidence in him that sort of breeds collaboration and conversation. It was great. I remember walking into the room on the sort of first day of rehearsal and lots of us were there all sitting around a table. And I was quite nervous because I thought, most of them had been on the first one ten years ago and all known each other forever. So I walk into the room and Jim said, ‘I just need to warn you before we go anything further. We’ve all drunk the Kool-aid so you will be speaking N’avi within the next half hour.’ I was like, ‘What does he quite sort of mean by that?’ But there’s a proper immersive experience to be found there and it was quite fascinating.