A Quiet Place Part II Reviews Have Landed, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The John Krasinski Horror Movie

The sequel to the 2018 smash hit A Quiet Place is almost here. After many delays, A Quiet Place Part II will finally be released to audiences with John Krasinski directing once more. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe return to their roles, and rounding out the cast are Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II will release only in theaters on May 28, and critics have started sharing their reviews.
Our very own Eric Eisenberg rated A Quiet Place: Part II a 3 out of 5 stars. He was disappointed that the sequel didn’t expand enough upon the original story’s ideas, like providing more information on the aliens. He did praise the terrific performances of Simmonds and Blunt, and enjoyed many of the scary sequences. Eisenberg said:
In every way it’s an extension of A Quiet Place, and well-constructed to fit the continuity. Unfortunately, though, that also means that it doesn’t stand particularly well on its own.
Kate Erbland of IndieWire was more impressed with the horror flick. She particularly enjoyed Krasinski’s heart-pounding set pieces, pegging those as the most exciting part of A Quiet Place Part II. She also commended the immensely real drama and heart that Krasinski filled this movie with, saying:
Krasinski has not at all let up on the thrills and chills and alien-centric terror, but he’s also bulked up on the drama, emotion, and very human pain at its center.
Matt Donato of What To Watch actually thought that the scare tactics in this sequel are less effective than in A Quiet Place, arguing that they’re overused. He did, however, give high praise to Simmonds, applauding her ability to own this movie and dive deeper into her character. Donato said:
It’s adventurous, heartfelt, and packs a heavy “two” punch in the “one-two” combo—a menacing creation that dutifully supports its superior original.
The heart-pounding horror is touched on quite frequently in critics’ reviews. Angie Han of Mashable argues that the terror of A Quiet Place Part II doesn’t exactly rival the shock of the first movie, though she still thinks the sequel provides enough nail-biting monster action to satisfy fans. Han also highly praised Simmonds “badassery,” like we’ve seen before. She said:
Part II earns the promise of a sequel by doing what the best sequels do, striking out in search of new stories instead of settling for retracing its steps. Part II isn't A Quiet Place, but it's an addition worth applauding all the same.
Hoai-Tran Bui of Slash Film also complemented Simmond’s performance, but she criticized the film for falling too deep into the post-apocalyptic thriller tropes, like the “reluctant father figure and spunky young girl” team up of Simmonds’ Regan and Murphy’s Emmett. Bui said of A Quiet Place Part II:
What Krasinski has done is direct a solid post-apocalyptic adventure with some horror flair, which is totally fine, but it’s a clear step down from the first film.
Critics seem to at least enjoy the action of A Quiet Place Part II, though it might not be as shocking as its predecessor. Will this horror film make audiences jump out of their seats, or leave them sitting there with their popcorn still intact in a bowl? We'll soon see when it releases in theaters only on May 28.
