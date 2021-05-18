Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Has A Hopeful Message About Wakanda Forever Happening Without Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios revealed the title of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earlier this month, but we still have more than a year to wait before its arrival. Set to be the seventh feature released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 plans, the film will come out after Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder, and has been dated for July 8, 2022. Production is expected to begin in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout for more details, and check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide to see the franchise's full slate of titles heading to theaters in the next few years.