Wild Gladiator 2 Deepfake Sees Chris Hemsworth Replace Russell Crowe

Gladiator was one of those rare movies that was both a box office blockbuster and a major Oscar winner. It's still a popular enough film that interest in a sequel has never fully gone away, despite the fact that the movie's hero doesn't survive the film. Exactly how a Gladiator 2 would work if it actually happens is unclear, but one fan has an interesting idea. If the movie needs a new hero, perhaps cast Chris Hemsworth in the lead. As it turns out, he would have made a pretty decent Maximus the first time around.