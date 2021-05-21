Zack Snyder Banning Chairs? Army Of The Dead Star Clarifies Latest Report

In a stunning revelation, Ana De La Reguera reveals that there were indeed chairs around the production of Army of the Dead; they were just very far away from the set. De La Reguera goes on to say that on her first day, they shot a lot of scenes then immediately started training afterward. The cast and crew were constantly working, so there was no time to lounge around anyway. The work environment Zack Snyder created seems to have fostered a set that reflected the gritty nature of Army of the Dead.