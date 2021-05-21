In The Heights Star On Creating New LGBT Connection For Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name thanks to his Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winning work on Hamilton. But his first original Broadway musical In the Heights is coming to theaters and homes thanks to John M. Chu’s film adaptation. A number of changes were made for the movie, and actress Stephanie Beatriz has opened up about creating a new LGBT connection.