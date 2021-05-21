Disney Theme Park Twitter Has Strong Feelings About The Scores On The Toy Story Rides

Based on my completely non-scientific sample set, it feels like even if the WEB Tech devices give the users an unfair advantage, and there's no proof at this point that they actually will, I don't think it will bother most people. When a family of four gets on the ride odds are either everybody will have one, or none of them will, and at least the playing field will be even. And whoever has the best score wins. People who compete to have the best score of the day or the month on Toy Story Midway Mania probably won't have a problem spending the money to get the extra advantage, and if it makes them happy, that's fine.