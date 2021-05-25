6 DC Characters The Batgirl Movie Needs To Include

Batman

First and foremost, I firmly support the belief that this new Batgirl movie should genuinely be a Batgirl movie through and through and not a Batman movie that also has Batgirl in it, which is what the majority of the “Batgirl movies” have been (see 2016’s Batman: The Killing Joke as a prime example). I only recommend an appearance of the Dark Knight since it was he who inspired Barbara Gordon to become a superhero in the first place, but to avoid stealing the show, I would say it should be relegated to a brief cameo or introductory flashback. Whether this would mean getting Ben Affleck back for another go round, adding on Robert Pattinson, or casting a whole new actor as the Caped Crusader depends on whatever continuity the producers intend to go with.