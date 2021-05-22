news

Why Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Was ‘Almost Disappointed’ After Learning About The Marvel Movie

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi ready to fight in Marvel movie

Each Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is important in terms of expanding the film franchise’s mythology, but the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is significant for an additional reason. Much like how 2018’s Black Panther was the MCU’s first Black-led move, Shang-Chi is the first MCU installment starring an Asian lead, with Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu bringing the title character to life. However, before he was cast as Shang-Chi, Liu was actually almost disappointed that the martial arts extraordinaire was being brought to the big screen.

Simu Liu was officially announced as the MCU’s Shang-Chi at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, but the movie itself was first reported as being in development back in December 2018. Upon learning about this MCU project, Liu went online to research Shang-Chi, and he wasn’t jazzed about what he learned. As the actor put it to Men’s Health:

I was almost disappointed. I was like, how many opportunities do we have for Asian superheroes, and this one guy is, like, just a kung fu master? It just felt kind of reductive and, you know, not true to life and not anything that I could relate to.

Created in 1973 by Steve Engleheart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi capitalized on Bruce Lee’s popularity at that time, though between being the son of Fu Manchu (a problematic literary character) and speaking in broken English in his earliest appearances, those stories haven’t aged as well as other classic Marvel tales. Nevertheless, Shang-Chi has endured as a Marvel mainstay in the decades since, but Simu Liu was underwhelmed by Marvel Studios choosing a kung fu master as its first main Asian superhero rather than someone like Amadeus Cho or Namor the Sub-Mariner.

So what made Simu Liu change his mind about Shang-Chi? The more he read about the character, the more Liu realized that he actually shared a lot with Shang-Chi beyond what was shown on the surface. The actor explained:

I am that person that struggled with my identity my whole life. I am that person that’s always felt like he wasn’t enough. And those [experiences] are more core to Shang-Chi’s character than his ability to punch people.

All this isn’t to say that Simu Liu won’t take on another martial arts-related role anytime soon following Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as he acknowledged that this “wouldn’t be a good move.” However, given the MCU’s solid track record with popularizing more obscure characters, it’s logical to assume that Liu will be sticking around the franchise as Shang-Chi for some time, thus boosting his profile and broadening Shang-Chi’s fanbase. But beyond the MCU, Liu plans to work on something “that’s not distinctly Asian,” and he teased that we’ll see his name on projects he’s not acting in.

Related

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Clarifies Pronunciation For His Character And Name IRL

As far as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ story is concerned, the movie will follow our intrepid hero being pulled back into the Ten Rings organization by his father, Wenwu, a.k.a. the real Mandarin, played by Tony Leung. The movie’s cast also includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fall Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Ronny Chieng and Florian Munteanu. Just Mercy’s Destin Daniel Cretton directed the feature and co-wrote the script with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

Following a few delays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to come out on September 3. Find out what else the MCU is sending to theaters with our upcoming Marvel movies guide.

Up Next

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Explains How Marvel Studios Pulled Off That Trailer Surprise On His Birthday
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

4 Reasons Venom: Let There Be Carnage Should Bring On The Weird Comedy movies 1d 4 Reasons Venom: Let There Be Carnage Should Bring On The Weird Comedy Sarah El-Mahmoud
Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride Is Going To Be Even More Interactive Than We Thought news 2d Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride Is Going To Be Even More Interactive Than We Thought Dirk Libbey
Zack Snyder Names His Favorite Marvel Characters, And His Picks Are Solid news 2d Zack Snyder Names His Favorite Marvel Characters, And His Picks Are Solid Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Straight Outta Compton Aug 14, 2015 Straight Outta Compton Rating TBD
Thunder Force Apr 9, 2021 Thunder Force 4
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
The Matrix 4 Dec 22, 2021 The Matrix 4 Rating TBD
Wait, Is Disneyland Resort Really Going To Sell A $100 Sandwich? TBD Wait, Is Disneyland Resort Really Going To Sell A $100 Sandwich? Rating TBD
The Wild Way The Masked Singer Kinda Gave Away Cluedle-Doo's Identity Before The Reveal TBD The Wild Way The Masked Singer Kinda Gave Away Cluedle-Doo's Identity Before The Reveal Rating TBD
David Oyelowo Tells Sweet Story About Becoming Besties With Oprah And How He Thought It Would Offend His Mom TBD David Oyelowo Tells Sweet Story About Becoming Besties With Oprah And How He Thought It Would Offend His Mom Rating TBD
Following Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson Has Scored Another DC Role TBD Following Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson Has Scored Another DC Role Rating TBD
500 Days Of Summer Is On Hulu Streaming Now, And Zooey Deschanel Has A Message For Fans About Her Character TBD 500 Days Of Summer Is On Hulu Streaming Now, And Zooey Deschanel Has A Message For Fans About Her Character Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information