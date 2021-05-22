Why Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Was ‘Almost Disappointed’ After Learning About The Marvel Movie

All this isn’t to say that Simu Liu won’t take on another martial arts-related role anytime soon following Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as he acknowledged that this “wouldn’t be a good move.” However, given the MCU’s solid track record with popularizing more obscure characters, it’s logical to assume that Liu will be sticking around the franchise as Shang-Chi for some time, thus boosting his profile and broadening Shang-Chi’s fanbase. But beyond the MCU, Liu plans to work on something “that’s not distinctly Asian,” and he teased that we’ll see his name on projects he’s not acting in.