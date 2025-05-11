Simu Liu Is Engaged, And He Revealed The News With Sweet Photos And A Cheeky Marvel Reference

It’s not uncommon to associate springtime with change, given that for years, many have marked it as a period of time for new beginnings. That definitely seems to be the case for Simu Liu, who just announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Allison Hsu. Liu confirmed the news in a sweet way, as he shared several photos from what appears to have been a lovely proposal. That’s lovely enough, but what the superhero fan in me also appreciated is the clever way he referenced his fresh Marvel character in one of his posts.

The 36-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe star shared the big news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos to signify the occasion. From the looks of it, the actor popped the question in Paris, and I can’t think of a better place to propose. One photo the leading man shared shows him and Allison Hsu embracing, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Check out that snapshot and more in the post below:

It’s hard not to be excited for the couple as they seek to begin this new chapter in their lives. Kudos to Simu Liu for proposing in such a romantic place, as I’m sure his future wife certainly won’t forget that. Also, can we talk about that rock? That’s a fine piece of jewelry if there ever was one. Funny enough, Liu’s MCU character, Shang-Chi, knows a thing or two about attention-catching accessories as well. So it was definitely appropriate for the actor to reference that when sharing one of the pics above in an Instagram stories post:

Anyone who was aware that Shang-Chi has access to ten mythical rings likely understood that comment right away. Of course, the ring that the Barbie alum presented to his partner doesn’t hold any kind of otherworldly powers or grant immortality. All in all, the proposal, the photos and the Marvel reference are enough to make my nerdy heart sing.

Simu Liu and 28-year-old Allison Hsu – who’s a marketing director – were first romantically linked back in 2022. Around that time, the Hsu and Liu’s relationship was relatively low key, with neither really discussing it or posting about it. However, by December 2022, Liu opened about the experience of meeting his lady’s parents for the first time. They’ve also since appeared together at red carpet events.

The past several months have seen a few engagements amongst MCU alums. In January, it was rumored that Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were engaged when the latter was spotted wearing a massive ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Reports later backed up the claims that Holland had popped the question. And, in a lovely twist of fate, the pair’s co-star, Jacob Batalon, also proposed to his girlfriend, Veronica Leahov.

When it comes to the aforementioned superhero franchise, Simu Liu – like many of his colleagues – is in production on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. He’s already been working out in the gym, at least that’s what one would think when they see Liu’s abs. I don’t know about anyone else but, since 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), I’ve been eager to see the titular character in another MCU film. So I’m excited for him to return to the big screen.

Of course, I’m also hyped for both Simu Liu and Allison Hsu and wish them the very best. There’s no indication as to when they’ll actually tie the knot, but they’ll surely do so in their own time.