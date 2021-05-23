Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares His Thoughts On Martin Scorsese’s Comments About Superhero Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Superhero movies have been around for decades now, but the genre has really found a spark over the last decade or so. Mammoth franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe have practically ruled the box office. While the films have been popular with most fans and general audiences, some aren’t as enthusiastic about them. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese candidly revealed that he doesn’t really watch the movies, comparing them more to “theme parks” as opposed to cinema. Many across Hollywood were vocal about the comments and, now, Justice League director Zack Snyder has given his take on the filmmaker’s sentiments.