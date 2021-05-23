news

Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares His Thoughts On Martin Scorsese’s Comments About Superhero Movies

Zack Snyder directing Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot on the set of Justice League (2017)
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Superhero movies have been around for decades now, but the genre has really found a spark over the last decade or so. Mammoth franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe have practically ruled the box office. While the films have been popular with most fans and general audiences, some aren’t as enthusiastic about them. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese candidly revealed that he doesn’t really watch the movies, comparing them more to “theme parks” as opposed to cinema. Many across Hollywood were vocal about the comments and, now, Justice League director Zack Snyder has given his take on the filmmaker’s sentiments.

Having directed multiple movies that are related to superhero properties, Zack Snyder is deeply linked to the genre. So one might be tempted to think that he has strong thoughts about Martin Scorsese’s comments. However, Snyder has a very diplomatic way of viewing the director’s comments:

Oh, it’s fair. Martin Scorsese is a genius. If you’re really good at something, commenting on that world is completely within your rights. And it doesn’t diminish my respect for him. I’m certain he wasn’t talking about my movies [laughs]. He might’ve been, but I like to think he wasn’t. He meant the other ones.

Zack Snyder definitely took a more tempered approach to the discussion, expressing his respect for Martin Scorsese and his contributions to cinema while speaking to The Guardian. Snyder also managed to view the comments from a lighthearted perspective, joking that Scorsese may or may not have been talking about his movies specifically.

When Martin Scorsese originally discussed his views on the superhero genre last fall, fans and celebrities alike commented online and through publications. Samuel L. Jackson and Karen Gillan were among the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars to comment on the matter, each providing arguments for the merits of superhero films. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also chimed in, respectfully disagreeing with Scorsese’s comments.

Like the folks at Marvel Studios, Zack Snyder has put a lot of work into his superhero craft, having directed Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. And most probably know he recently released the four-hour director’s cut of that fourth film. Given how much he went through to get that cut made, it’s probably pretty clear just how much he’s willing to contribute to the genre (and his body of work). You can stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

It’s very likely that film critics, industry heads, celebrities and fans will continue to debate the place of superhero films within the fabric of cinema. But one thing we can all agree on is that no matter which side of the fence you lean on, everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Up Next

Justice League's Zack Snyder Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Shooting The DC Movie
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Zack Snyder's Best Title Sequences, Including Army Of The Dead news 1d Zack Snyder's Best Title Sequences, Including Army Of The Dead Philip Sledge
In The Heights Star On Creating New LGBT Connection For Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie news 2d In The Heights Star On Creating New LGBT Connection For Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie Corey Chichizola
Zack Snyder Banning Chairs? Army Of The Dead Star Clarifies Latest Report news 2d Zack Snyder Banning Chairs? Army Of The Dead Star Clarifies Latest Report Jamil David

Trending Movies

Those Who Wish Me Dead May 14, 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead 4
Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Why Star Wars' Grand Moff Tarkin Is The 'Right' Villain For The Bad Batch, According To The Producers TBD Why Star Wars' Grand Moff Tarkin Is The 'Right' Villain For The Bad Batch, According To The Producers Rating TBD
Monk: 10 Famous Actors You May Have Forgotten Were On The USA Show TBD Monk: 10 Famous Actors You May Have Forgotten Were On The USA Show Rating TBD
After Dropping Controversial Engagement News, Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Shares New Pics With Fiancé TBD After Dropping Controversial Engagement News, Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Shares New Pics With Fiancé Rating TBD
TikTok Star Addison Rae Revealed How She Prepared For Her Role In The She’s All That Remake, And It Sounds Exhausting TBD TikTok Star Addison Rae Revealed How She Prepared For Her Role In The She’s All That Remake, And It Sounds Exhausting Rating TBD
90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed And Colt Johnson Break Down Their Intense Blowup On Single Life Tell-All TBD 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed And Colt Johnson Break Down Their Intense Blowup On Single Life Tell-All Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information