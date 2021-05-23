Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares His Thoughts On Martin Scorsese’s Comments About Superhero Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Superhero movies have been around for decades now, but the genre has really found a spark over the last decade or so. Mammoth franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe have practically ruled the box office. While the films have been popular with most fans and general audiences, some aren’t as enthusiastic about them. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese candidly revealed that he doesn’t really watch the movies, comparing them more to “theme parks” as opposed to cinema. Many across Hollywood were vocal about the comments and, now, Justice League director Zack Snyder has given his take on the filmmaker’s sentiments.
Having directed multiple movies that are related to superhero properties, Zack Snyder is deeply linked to the genre. So one might be tempted to think that he has strong thoughts about Martin Scorsese’s comments. However, Snyder has a very diplomatic way of viewing the director’s comments:
Oh, it’s fair. Martin Scorsese is a genius. If you’re really good at something, commenting on that world is completely within your rights. And it doesn’t diminish my respect for him. I’m certain he wasn’t talking about my movies [laughs]. He might’ve been, but I like to think he wasn’t. He meant the other ones.
Zack Snyder definitely took a more tempered approach to the discussion, expressing his respect for Martin Scorsese and his contributions to cinema while speaking to The Guardian. Snyder also managed to view the comments from a lighthearted perspective, joking that Scorsese may or may not have been talking about his movies specifically.
When Martin Scorsese originally discussed his views on the superhero genre last fall, fans and celebrities alike commented online and through publications. Samuel L. Jackson and Karen Gillan were among the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars to comment on the matter, each providing arguments for the merits of superhero films. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also chimed in, respectfully disagreeing with Scorsese’s comments.
Like the folks at Marvel Studios, Zack Snyder has put a lot of work into his superhero craft, having directed Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. And most probably know he recently released the four-hour director’s cut of that fourth film. Given how much he went through to get that cut made, it’s probably pretty clear just how much he’s willing to contribute to the genre (and his body of work). You can stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.
It’s very likely that film critics, industry heads, celebrities and fans will continue to debate the place of superhero films within the fabric of cinema. But one thing we can all agree on is that no matter which side of the fence you lean on, everyone is entitled to their opinion.