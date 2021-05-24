Marvel's Eternals Trailer Raises A Major MCU Question Chloe Zhao’s Movie Needs To Answer

Chloe Zhao’s upcoming Marvel Studios film Eternals is going to have to thread a difficult needle. It is an origin story, though one that seemingly is set thousands of years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever really gets underway. In the film’s first trailer, which just arrived (see below), we learn that the Eternals have been on our planet since the dawn of civilization, but have largely stayed on the sidelines, choosing not to get involved with our various conflicts. Or, as it is described to us in the Eternals trailer by Salma Hayek’s lead character, Ajax: