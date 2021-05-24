Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard Has Scored Yet Another Movie Following ThunderCats And Face/Off 2

Let’s also not forget that Adam Wingard reportedly isn’t departing the MonsterVerse just yet. While each movie in this franchise has been helmed by a different filmmaker so far, Warner Bros. and Legendary are apparently looking to bring Wingard back for another MonsterVerse installment. There’s no word yet on what the story would be about, although Son of Kong is one of the ideas supposedly being considered. In any case, with this, along with Face/Off 2 and ThunderCats, keeping Wingard busy, don’t be surprised if it takes a while for the Hardcore movie to appear in front of our eyeballs.