Stand By Me's Wil Wheaton Reveals How His Performance Was Informed By Alleged Childhood Emotional Abuse

Rob Reiner's Stand By Me is an incredible and timeless piece of cinema, the story emerging from the memories and imagination of Stephen King, and brought to life with a collection of perfect performances. The movie features an amazing ensemble of young actors, with the lead of the pack being Wil Wheaton as the innocent and grief-stricken Gordie Lachance – and the work he does is remarkable from such a young star. It's an impressive turn to look back on, and Wheaton has now revealed that he feels at least part of its power comes from the fact that it was informed by what he has recalled as emotional abuse from his own childhood.