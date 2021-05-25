news

DC's Batgirl Decision Sends Kevin Smith On A NSFW Tirade

Batgirl in the comics
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s no secret that the comic book genre is dominating the movie industry. The characters from the page have been followed for generations, so there’s a built-in audience ready to shell out cash. Filmmaker Kevin Smith is a massive fan himself, and recently went on a NSFW tirade about DC’s plans for the Batgirl movie. Specifically, how it’s currently expected to be a streaming project.

The DCEU constantly keeps the fandom on our collective toes, but it’s clear that Warner Bros. is putting stock in HBO Max as a place for additional comic book content. Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil & Bilall recently signed on to helm the Batgirl movie, which might not actually end up in theaters. Kevin Smith learned about the streaming plans for Batgirl, and responded emotionally by telling his podcast co-host, writer Marc Bernardin:

Hold up, Hold on Marc, I have to call the mayor of Hollywood. What are you nuts! How is this just a streaming series and not a fucking...Like, they got Wonder Woman. But I'm like, take Wonder, throw Bat, take Woman off, put Girl, make the same amount of money. Like they could be printing big fucking dollars. It's a billion-dollar franchise if handled correctly. And you cast it right, oh shit. And they're just gonna let it be a… look, there are wonderful streaming series. I'll fight anybody who says Hacks isn't one of the greatest fucking series of all time, now airing on HBO and I'm not even a paid fucking advocate, I'm just a big fan. But I would not have thought they would take Batgirl in this direction. Maybe a spinoff animated series sure, but that smells like a movie to me

Well, there you have it. Kevin Smith is known for his enthusiasm over comic book lore, as well as for having a foul mouth at times. So when learning that Batgirl might end up exclusively on HBO Max, his response was delightfully on brand.

Kevin Smith expressed his shock over Batgirl on an episode of his podcast FatMan Beyond. While reacting to the news of the movie’s directors Adil & Bilall, he was flabbergasted to hear that the project could end up being a streaming exclusive. Mostly because the Batman protegee is one of DC’s most iconic femme fatales.

The DCEU has found its streaming home on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

From what we know about the project (which is almost nothing) Batgirl isn’t going to be a series but a movie experience. But Kevin Smith wants to see the character on the big screen, and feels like Warner Bros. could make a ton of money if handled properly. He went on to explain the fiscal possibilities, saying:

I feel like, maybe I'm overestimating, maybe it's a half a billion dollar franchise, but it just feels bigger. But I'm not shitting on it, if that's the way they want to go, great. But you cast like the modern-day equivalent...hey, alright, who's that girl that sings that song that everybody really loves? You cast Olivia Rodrigo as Batgirl, a billion-dollar franchise right there.

While casting Olivia Rodrigo would no doubt break the internet, Kevin Smith’s point stands. If the right star is found and Adil & Bilall properly handle the source material, Batgirl does have all the components of a major franchise. We’ll just have to see how the project keeps developing, and if it ends up getting a theatrical release after all.

The Batgirl movie was announced years ago, with Joss Whedon originally attached to bring the project to life. He ended up departing the project in 2018, citing issues nailing down the story. But now it seems that the wheels are once again turning, and we might finally get to see one of Batman’s protegees in the DCEU.

The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

6 DC Characters The Batgirl Movie Needs To Include
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Stephen King Doesn't Believe That Mare Of Easttown Twist And I Agree With Him television 3h Stephen King Doesn't Believe That Mare Of Easttown Twist And I Agree With Him Sean O'Connell
6 DC Characters The Batgirl Movie Needs To Include news 4h 6 DC Characters The Batgirl Movie Needs To Include Jason Wiese
The Suicide Squad Star Flula Borg Has Seen The DC Blockbuster, See His Response news 19h The Suicide Squad Star Flula Borg Has Seen The DC Blockbuster, See His Response Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Spirit Untamed Jun 4, 2021 Spirit Untamed Rating TBD
Outside The Wire Jan 15, 2021 Outside The Wire 7
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Green Knight Jul 30, 2021 The Green Knight Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Reveals Big Lesson Learned From Playing Rose Tico And Raya TBD Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Reveals Big Lesson Learned From Playing Rose Tico And Raya Rating TBD
The Office Stars Share Heartfelt Messages After Death Of Billy Merchant Actor Mark York TBD The Office Stars Share Heartfelt Messages After Death Of Billy Merchant Actor Mark York Rating TBD
Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer: Watch Karen Gillan And Lena Headey As Badass Assassins TBD Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer: Watch Karen Gillan And Lena Headey As Badass Assassins Rating TBD
How The Conners' Showrunner Felt About Bringing Maya Lynne Robinson's Geena Back Amidst The Unicorn's Cancellation TBD How The Conners' Showrunner Felt About Bringing Maya Lynne Robinson's Geena Back Amidst The Unicorn's Cancellation Rating TBD
After Superman, J.J. Abrams Wants To Work On A Video Game Movie TBD After Superman, J.J. Abrams Wants To Work On A Video Game Movie Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information