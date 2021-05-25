DC's Batgirl Decision Sends Kevin Smith On A NSFW Tirade

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s no secret that the comic book genre is dominating the movie industry. The characters from the page have been followed for generations, so there’s a built-in audience ready to shell out cash. Filmmaker Kevin Smith is a massive fan himself, and recently went on a NSFW tirade about DC’s plans for the Batgirl movie. Specifically, how it’s currently expected to be a streaming project.