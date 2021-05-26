Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Has Been Honored By Howard University In The Perfect Way

It's going to be a long time before people get over the shock of Chadwick Boseman's death. The news hit like a punch in the gut for fans around the world when it was announced last summer, and the feelings have continued to reverberate in the months since as the world has reflected on the actor's work and accomplishments. Boseman's influence will surely be felt for decades to come, but now Howard University has announced a permanent honor for the legend, as the institution's College of Fine Arts has been renamed the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.