Black Widow Star O.T. Fagbenle Finally Breaks Silence On Mysterious Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Last year moviegoers watched as countless projects were delayed, with studios waiting until theaters were back open. A number of MCU movies were pushed back, starting with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow. But the movie will finally arrive this summer, and now actor O.T. Fagbenle has broken his silence in his mysterious character Rick Mason.
O.T. Fagbenle has worked on a number of TV and film projects, but he’s perhaps best known to audiences for playing Luke in The Handmaid’s Tale. He’ll make his MCU debut in Black Widow, and Fagbenle recently opened up about his new character, saying:
I play this character called Mason. It’s really cool, actually, because you know you get those characters, like in James Bond you’ve got Q, and in Batman, I guess, you’ve got Alfred, and in some ways, I think Mason is that person who helps facilitate Black Widow’s missions with all the cool shit that she needs. But very much unlike Q and Alfred, there’s a kind of energy between them that you pick up. Like, ‘Is it all business, or is it not?’ So there’s something really fun about that; that kind of dynamic between the two characters. I hesitate to say that he’s a little fun. It’s quite a fun character, although you might get a sense he’s got a dark side. But yeah, I can’t say too much.
Well, color me intrigued. O.T. Fagbenle has been noticeably missing from Black Widow’s various trailers and promotional material, but now the fans finally have an idea as to how he’ll factor into the story. Although obviously the Looking alum has to keep guarding the film’s secrets.
O.T. Fagbenle’s comments to The Playlist is a rare glimpse into what we’ll be shown when Black Widow arrives and introduces us to Mason for the first time. Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo movie will finally reveal her mysterious past, including the introduction of her first chosen family. That seemingly includes Mason, who Natasha will presumably share a romantic connection with.
Black Widow will arrive in theaters and Disney+ simultaneously. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Fans have been waiting a decade for Black Widow to finally get a solo movie, so the extended wait for Cate Shortland’s blockbuster has been excruciating. Fans are especially invested in the project since Black Widow sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame. The fandom needs closure, and one last adventure with ScarJo in her signature role.
While we’re seemingly saying goodbye to Natasha forever in Black Widow, it should be interesting to see if any other members of the cast have legs in the future of the MCU. Scarlett Johansson referred to the movie as the first of a franchise, leading fans to wonder if Florence Pugh’s Yelena will be the next official Widow. But perhaps O.T. Fagbenle’s Mason will also get a crossover moment of his own. We’ll just have to see if he ends up being a friend or foe.
Black Widow will arrive in theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.