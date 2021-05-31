Tom Cruise Deepfake Account Is At It Again With A Brand New Video

The internet is an “interesting” place where people have no problem getting creative, though sometimes things can be just as odd as they are entertaining. Deepfakes definitely fit this description, as users just can’t seem to get enough of them, despite the fact that they can be kind of bizarre at times. In the pantheon of deepfakes, some of the most impressive have come from a TikTok account devoted to Tom Cruise. The deepfakes are incredibly well done and could likely fool even the most trained eye. Now, the account is at it again with another eerily natural (and funny) post.