Shazam 2 Has Started Filming, See How Zachary Levi Celebrated

The first Shazam! movie saw the eponymous protagonist battling Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, who became empowered by the Seven Deadly Sins. In that movie’s mid-credits scene, the incarcerated Sivana was visited by Mister Mind, who proposed they joined forces. While that seemed to indicate Sivana and Mind would be Shazam! 2’s main villains, Mark Strong recently revealed that he will not appear in the sequel. Instead, the Shazam Family will tangle with the daughters of Atlas, one of the entities from whom Billy Batson and his foster siblings gain their powers. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu will appear as Hespera and Kalypso, respectively, and West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has also reportedly been cast as one of Atlas’ daughters, although her character’s identity hasn’t been revealed yet.