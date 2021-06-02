Meadow Walker Shares Throwback With Vin Diesel Ahead Of Fast And Furious 9

As a film franchise, as well as a mostly tight knit cast, the Fast Saga stands for the togetherness of family. Whether by coming up together as friends, or by blood ties, the real and cinematic glue that holds this enterprise together is the connections that stemmed from Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s chosen brotherhood. Meadow Walker knows this for a fact, and both the memory of her father, and her present connection to his dear friend, show that those ties are just as strong as they were on day one.