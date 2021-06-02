Looks Like Michael B. Jordan’s Creed 3 Is Adding A Marvel Star In A Key Role

Most importantly, if these reports of Jonathan Majors being sought after as a “ring nemesis” in Creed III are true, we might see Adonis Creed returning to the ring. This would be huge, considering that we saw Creed taking quite the risk in Creed II, as his first face off against Ivan Drago’s son Viktor left him in such a state that their climactic battle felt like a huge risk. Plus, the relationship between Donnie and his fiancée was strained enough when he took that risk, that it felt like a return to the ring in Creed III would be even more of a personal catastrophe.