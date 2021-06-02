Looks Like Michael B. Jordan’s Creed 3 Is Adding A Marvel Star In A Key Role

Michael B. Jordan’s return to Creed III is going to a particularly special one for several reasons. Not only is Jordan returning to the role of Donnie Creed, but he’s also going to be making his directorial debut with this particular threequel. And if the casting gods have their way, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania villain Jonathan Majors will be making things even more exciting, as he’s being courted to play the next adversary to the young Creed’s legacy.
Deadline broke the news of Majors’ potential casting, which is currently being discussed as in the deal phase. With the Lovecraft Country star finding himself quite in demand at the current moment, there needs to be an opening for Creed III to slot into the man’s busy schedule. Should that happen though, it sounds like this unnamed character could be spelling some big things for the next installment of Michael B. Jordan’s Rocky spin-off.
Most importantly, if these reports of Jonathan Majors being sought after as a “ring nemesis” in Creed III are true, we might see Adonis Creed returning to the ring. This would be huge, considering that we saw Creed taking quite the risk in Creed II, as his first face off against Ivan Drago’s son Viktor left him in such a state that their climactic battle felt like a huge risk. Plus, the relationship between Donnie and his fiancée was strained enough when he took that risk, that it felt like a return to the ring in Creed III would be even more of a personal catastrophe.
While we don’t know who exactly Creed III’s antagonist character is, that hasn’t stopped people from bringing up theories. Chiefly among them is the notion that Jonathan Majors could be playing another son of the late Apollo Creed, played in the Rocky franchise by Carl Weathers. As 2015’s Creed introduced Donnie as a love child between Apollo and an unnamed woman, and the Rocky franchise introduced other children that the ring legend had with his wife Mary Anne, this is a possibility that could very well be in the making.
Should Jonathan Majors’ casting in Creed III go through, we’ll see him and Michael B. Jordan going head to head in theaters on November 23, 2022. As such, there’s plenty of time for rumors to fly about this mysterious new party to enter the Creed saga. However, don’t let that stop you from seeking out some fun in the world of cinema.
There are plenty of 2021 movies that will have plenty of action to be found, whether it’s at home or at a theater near you. Plus, Michael B. Jordan fans can currently enjoy him in Without Remorse, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. And if you’re excited about Mr. Majors’ Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, you’ll be able to see that in Ant-Man and The Wasp in Quantumania, in its slated release date of February 17, 2023.