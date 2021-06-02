John Krasinski Reveals His Favorite Part Of A Quiet Place Part 2, And I Agree

The following story contains spoilers for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II, so don’t read the rest of this if you haven’t yet seen the sequel.

Hundreds of thousands of moviegoers shook off quarantine this past weekend and headed out to the theaters to see a new film, specifically John Krasinski’s anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place: Part II. The Paramount release banked $57 million over the Memorial Day frame, more than doubling the amount earned by Disney’s live-action film Cruella, though that movie was also available on Disney+ Premiere for families who wanted to watch it at home. Now that people have seen A Quiet Place: Part II, I’m free to share with you the above clip of Krasinski telling CinemaBlend his favorite part of the film, which also happens to be my favorite part of the sequel.