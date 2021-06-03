It's Official: Harrison Ford Is Back In The Studio As Indiana Jones 5 Confirms Filming Plan

Set images that purported to be from Indiana Jones 5 were making the rounds online recently but now Deadline has officially confirmed that the next adventure for Indy will begin shooting in the U.K. next week. There's so much we still don't know. We don't really know what the movie is about, when it is set, or what the adventure will be. According to the report, filming is expected to commence around Bamburgh Castle but how that will factor into the story, which has been rumored to deal with the 1960s space race, is only speculation.