Cruella: What Fans Are Saying About Disney's Live-Action Villain Origin Story

That answer is somewhat difficult to gauge, since box office receipts aren't expected to be anywhere near what we would expect from a big Disney movie like this at the beginning of the summer movie season. Between the little thing called the global pandemic, and the resulting fact that the movie was released both in theaters and on Disney+, box office numbers aren't really going to tell the whole story. So instead we turn to the fans. For those that saw Cruella, however they did so, did they get their money's worth?