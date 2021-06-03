John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Added A Rogue One Star

By the time John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum concluded, Keanu Reeves’ character was in rough shape, having been shot by Ian McShane’s Winston (we can all agree there was more to that than meets the eye, right?) and fallen off the roof of The Continental. Luckily, he was retrieved by The Tick Tock Man and delivered to Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, who inquired about if John is just as pissed off at the High Table as he is. John answered affirmatively, so it looks like we can count on these two teaming up in John Wick: Chapter 4 to bring down the council of crime lords that’s made their lives hell. Fingers crossed Donnie Yen’s character can assist them with their vengeance.