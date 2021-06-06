The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift: Why It's Low-key My Favorite Fast And Furious Movie In The Entire Series

Now look, I understand that my opinion is in the minority here. In fact, when people do marathon runs of watching the Fast and the Furious movies, MCU-style, I know a lot of people groan at having to watch 3 again since it’s so different from the rest of the series. It’s also absent of most of the fan favorite characters. But, like Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which is another third film in a long-running series that a lot of fans hate, I just can’t get enough of the third Fast and the Furious movie. And with Fast and Furious 9 coming soon, I thought now was as good a time as any to ruminate over why I love this movie so much. So, without further ado, 5 reasons why The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is my favorite film in the series. “If you’re not first, you’re last!” Oh, wait. That’s another racing movie.

Minor spoilers up ahead.