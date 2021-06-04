Finally, It Looks Like There's Some Happy Death Day 3 News At Blumhouse On The Horizon

While franchises are the order of the day in Hollywood, not every franchise survives in a complete form. For every movie that gets multiple sequels there's one that ends on a cliffhanger that never gets fully resolved. This happens despite these movies frequently having passionate fan bases. Such has been the case with Happy Death Day. The Blumhouse horror franchise has seen two movies, and creator Christopher Landon has always talked about wanting to make a third. But despite the fact that the two previous films were reasonably successful, it's seemed that third movie was unlikely. But now it seems like something is coming relating to the franchise.