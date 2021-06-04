Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He’s Taking Retirement So Seriously

For years Quentin Tarantino has said that he only plans to direct 10 feature films. Since he counts Kill Bill's two parts as a single film (they were, at the very least, directed as one) then he's already made nine movies including his most recent, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood. That would mean he's only going to make one more movie. Considering that Tarantino is only 58-years-old, he's certainly going to be capable of directing for years to come, so one might expect that he could be reconsidering this self-enforced retirement, but it seems not. Tarantino is taking the idea of retiring very seriously because he doesn't want to make bad movies.