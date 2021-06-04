Zack Snyder Shares Cool Army Of The Dead Video That Mixes Zombies With Baseballs

Warning: SPOILERS for Army of the Dead are ahead!

Had Mikey Guzman not agreed to go on Army of the Dead’s heist, he could have spent a little longer killing zombies before the U.S. military dropped that nuke on Last Vegas. Oh, and more importantly, he’d still be alive! But in Guzman’s eyes, $500,000 was worth the risk, and bringing his friend Chamber along with him, he embarked on the dangerous mission. Sadly, both Chambers and Guzman perished during the heist, with Guzman being forced to shoot the gasoline canister on Chambers’ back when she was overrun by zombies, and him later detonating his grenades right as he was about to be bitten. Oh well, at least Guzman’s memory will live on through these amusing zombie videos.