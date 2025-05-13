I'm All In On Netflix's Live-Action Anime Cells At Work After Watching This Insane First Look That Ends With A Big Ol' Fart

There are always hidden gems on streaming, so I always make a habit of scanning through everything new and coming to Netflix. The streamer has surprised me as of late by gravitating toward bringing more live-action anime shows and movies to the platform, and one coming on the way in June might be one of the kookiest I've seen yet. Cells At Work! looks like an insane mix of humor and action, and I think the big old fart at the end sold me.

If you had asked me at the start of the month if I'd be watching a movie with my Netflix subscription that vaguely reminded me of the animated feature Osmosis Jones, I would've said, "Hell probably not." I've changed my tune, though, after seeing this trailer for this upcoming movie, which is based on an anime that several fans of the genre have strongly recommended to me.

Netflix Is Bringing A Popular Anime To The United States With Live-Action Movie

As mentioned, Cells At Work! existed as a manga and anime before it was adapted to a live-action movie. The gist is that the story follows an anthropomorphic red blood cell protagonist, AE3803, and a white blood cell, U-1146, as they both work in the service of the adult woman they're inside. Together, they work to keep her alive and fight against any foreign bacteria and viruses that crop up.

The movie was released in Japan on December 13th, 2024, and is now on its way to Netflix on June 13th. It'll be a nice treat for anime fans still waiting on One Piece Season 2, or the newly announced Avatar: Seven Havens.

The Mix Of Humor And Action Makes Cells At Work A Must-Watch For Me

Shows that mix action and humor beautifully feel relatively common in the anime genre, but we don't get them nearly as often in live-action features. Cells At Work! gives me the vibes I was hoping I'd get with the now-canceled Power Rangers series, especially with the kooky-looking viruses looking like they stole their outfits from Rita Repulsa's closet.

And while the trailer ending on a fart that will likely require some clean-up afterward was a solid sell, it illustrated what I hope will be a good mix of action and comedy. The fight scenes in this trailer are impressive, and if this movie is half as good as the trailer, I think I will be delighted when I'm done streaming it.

I've written about this before, but once again, I have to give flowers to Netflix for how it's continuing to lean into anime and highlighting and helping develop live-action adaptations. Granted, this recent arrival existed before being picked up by the streamer, but it's good all the same that we're getting a chance to see it in the United States, and hopefully, it opens the door to more anime live-action deals going forward.

As mentioned, Cells At Work! is hitting Netflix on June 13th. Check it out even if you're a lapsed fan of anime, and be sure to check out CinemaBlend's recommended list of shows to watch from 2024 if you need catching up!