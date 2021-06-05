The Suicide Squad Merch Offers New Weapon For John Cena’s Peacemaker (And James Gunn Approves)

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is going to introduce several new members and is looking to improve and reinvent the first iteration of the team from the 2016 film. With a super talented cast, including Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and John Cena as Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be a DC fan’s dream come true.

The Suicide Squad lands in theaters and HBO Max on August 6.