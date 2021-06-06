Why The Conjuring 3 Removed A Demonic Side Character From Its Final Cut

If you’re disappointed to hear about the omission of an otherwise pretty awesome-sounding character, it doesn’t seem like all hope is lost when it comes to seeing him in the future. And for those who may be concerned don’t worry, the deletion of the character hasn’t made the film any less horrifying.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It is now playing in theaters if you haven’t already seen it or, if you don’t feel like venturing back out to see it on the big screen yet, you can catch the movie at home by streaming it on HBO Max.