Disney World And Universal Orlando Have Reevaluated Mask Policies (Again), Making New Changes

First and foremost, Disney World’s four theme parks -- Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom -- made mask policy changes back in April that noted guests could have have opportunities to remove masks while out of doors, and not just when eating, but also for activities including photo opps. As time passed, face coverings have still been required while entering attractions, while indoors and while on transportation; however, largely while outside people have been freer to remove the face coverings. This week, the Disney parks also made a change: Guests who are going to outdoor theaters are able to continue going mask-free, per Disney's official website.