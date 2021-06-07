Alicia Silverstone's TikTok Debut Is The Clueless Throwback, And I Am Totally Buggin’

If there’s one thing that I am totally psyched about coming back, it’s the ‘90s. I don’t think I could have gotten a Rugrats or Courage The Cowardly Dog t-shirt back when I was a kid if I tried, and now it seems like it’s all I see teens wearing. All the ‘90s shows and movies I watched back in the-best-decade-of-all-time are popular again, and just in time for the new generation to enjoy them. If there’s one film from the ‘90s that all teens need to watch (if not only for the style), it’s Clueless. Alicia Silverstone is way ahead of us, because she used her TikTok debut to show off she’s totally still got it in a Clueless throwback only worthy of Cher herself.