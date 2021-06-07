Alicia Silverstone's TikTok Debut Is The Clueless Throwback, And I Am Totally Buggin’

If there’s one thing that I am totally psyched about coming back, it’s the ‘90s. I don’t think I could have gotten a Rugrats or Courage The Cowardly Dog t-shirt back when I was a kid if I tried, and now it seems like it’s all I see teens wearing. All the ‘90s shows and movies I watched back in the-best-decade-of-all-time are popular again, and just in time for the new generation to enjoy them. If there’s one film from the ‘90s that all teens need to watch (if not only for the style), it’s Clueless. Alicia Silverstone is way ahead of us, because she used her TikTok debut to show off she’s totally still got it in a Clueless throwback only worthy of Cher herself.
Just imagine scrolling through your TikTok feed to see a clip from Clueless; what an amazing blast from the past, am I right? But wait, that’s not a clip! No, that’s a modern day, 44-year-old Alicia Silverstone recreating a scene from Clueless, and it’s honestly like she hasn’t changed at all since her iconic performance. Well, except for the kid she pushed out of frame in her recreation of course. You can check out the throwback debut below in all it’s Beverly Hills glory:
That’s right: Clueless’ own Alicia Silverstone is on TikTok with a ‘90s throwback and a peek into her life now - and that’s only just her first video!
In the TikTok, we see Alicia Silverstone recreating the iconic Clueless scene, and she’s even got the sound of the original scene in the background, her current self just mouthing the word her younger self said on camera. We see her push her son out of frame, just as her younger self pushed a fellow student off of her in the Clueless opening scene. Don’t worry though, her young son comes back into frame and mother and son have a tender moment right after the harsh start to the video.
People are losing their minds upon seeing the TikTok, and rightfully so. Alicia Silverstone already has well over a million followers since posting the video, and her first TikTok has millions of likes and tens of thousands of comments, with over a thousand other videos using Silverstone’s sound.
While this is a pretty awesome video to begin with, it gets even more amazing when you realize, like a lot of other TikTokers have, that Alicia Silverstone is wearing the same jacket as the one she wore in Clueless. If it’s not the exact same jacket, it looks pretty darn close to the original, iconic yellow blazer. It’s very likely that Silverstone kept some of the clothes she wore in the film (I mean come on, wouldn’t you?!), and that this is the OG blazer.
Okay, we get it, you’re still Queen Bee, Alicia Silverstone. It’s time for everyone who was alive in the ‘90s to go back and rewatch what a boss she was (and apparently still is) back in the day, and for the new generation to have a Clueless watch day and understand just what all the hype is about on her video.