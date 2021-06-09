What Made Indiana Jones’ Nemesis Belloq A Memorable Villain, According To Paul Freeman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

They say that every hero is only as good as their villain. Well, as a fan of Raiders of the Lost Ark, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, I would argue that Indiana Jones could be the exception to that rule as a hero who could still generate pure cinematic excitement no matter who (or what) he stands up against. Then again, we would not know for sure as he has never really had any disappointments in his rogues gallery, especially in his first adventure.