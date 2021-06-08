Ahead Of F9, Vin Diesel And Meadow Walker Share Sweet Messages About Paul Walker

Almost 20 years have passed since The Fast and the Furious opened in theaters, becoming the foundation that a major franchise would build itself upon. Part of the magic that bound the franchise together, even in their respective absences for the second and third installments, was the energy that Paul Walker and Vin Diesel brought to the party. After Walker’s untimely passing before the release of Furious 7, Diesel doubled down on his efforts to make sure the series he and his spiritual brother started closes on a high note.