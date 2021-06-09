Guardians Of The Galaxy Originally Hinted At Groot's Death With A Last Supper Shot

The MCU is absolutely popping off right now with its Phase 4. Not only are the Disney+ shows are flowing in, starting with WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and now the new Loki series, there's also the new films coming into the mix a little later this year. Despite the awesomeness going on right now and in the near future, contributing Marvel director James Gunn is reminiscing a little bit and thinking back to a cool cut scene from his film Guardians of the Galaxy. Apparently Gunn almost hinted at Groot’s death with a shot that’s an ode to Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.