Why Scarlett Johansson Is ‘Very Thankful’ Black Widow Is Being Made Now Instead Of 10 Years Ago

She brings up an excellent point. It would have been very easy for Marvel Studios to let Natasha Romanoff rest in peace, having made the ultimate sacrifice for her teammates, her “family,” in Avengers: Endgame. But they must have landed on a story that they felt needed to be told, and that’s why we’re all patiently waiting for Black Widow to drop into theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access beginning on July 9. Tickets are on sale as we speak, so make sure you are getting them for opening weekend. We will have more from the set on CinemaBlend this week, as well as reactions to the movie, so make sure you check us daily.