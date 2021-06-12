Wait, Could Disney World Actually Get Rid Of FastPasses?

I’m all for Disney finding additional sources of revenue. I know the pandemic was terrible for the bottom line, but Disney also needs to be careful to not sharply reduce the quality of the guest experience. I don’t think anyone really cares if their wait time in a line is a few minutes longer because some people willing to pay more jumped the line, but at the end of the day, Disney World is Disney World because hundreds of millions of people dream of taking their families there and having a special vacation. If their experience is worse when they go or they’re made to feel like second class citizens, they’re not going to bring their families back and their kids aren’t going to grow up dreaming of taking their kids to Disney.