Kevin Hart Gets Blunt And Honest About Cancel Culture And His Own Controversies

In late 2018 Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, when some old tweets resurfaced that showed the comedian and actor using homophobic language. Ultimately Hart stepped down as host of the show, the Academy Awards haven't had a dedicated host since. And Hart was seemingly upset by the entire ordeal. Speaking with The Times in the UK, Hart now says that he draws a distinction between words and deeds. He accepts that people should see consequences for bad acts, but thinks that seeing the same punishment for things that have been said, or have been accused of having said, is going too far. According to the Jumanji star...