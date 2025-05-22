Kanye West Said He Is 'Done With Antisemitism' In Latest Set Of Tweets Where He Asked For Forgiveness
The rapper had a lot to say.
Days after his South Korean concert was canceled, Kanye West is announcing a change of heart. The rapper, who has spent much of 2025 tied up in more controversies related to racist comments and inappropriate clothing choices in public, has seemingly taken a step forward in addressing past wrongdoings, if not quite atoning for them. Ye has publicly announced he's "done with antisemitism," and revealed the key factor that sparked the decision.
Two years after the world reacted to West's first claim, stating that watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street cured him of antisemitism, the rapper is making a similar proclamation. He's since made some pretty controversial remarks, but appears to be turning over a new leaf based on this X post.
I am done with antisemitismMay 22, 2025
Given the reasoning behind his prior change of heart, readers might be curious as to what compelled the former multi-time Grammy winner to make this remark. After apologies to those that he hurt and those that hurt him, he credited talking to his children with wanting to change both himself and the world around him.
I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…May 22, 2025
Kanye West was able to talk to his children via FaceTime, which had to be a relief for the rapper after he publicly aired out the troubles related to ex-wife Kim Kardashian letting him see them. While rumors recently swirled that Kardashian had to instruct close friends to keep her location secret to prevent Ye from tracking them down, it seems like there's progress being made to the point where he'll possibly get to see them again.
The rapper still has a long way to go in making amends, as more controversies about his actions have come to light. This included disturbing claims from other celebrities like Iggy Azalea, who recalled unsavory conversations with the music superstar. To his credit, Ye admitted their conversation happened, and he seems to be on a path to repentence.
Share peaceMay 22, 2025
It's a positive first step, but time will tell if he can stay on that path or if he'll backpedal into old habits by taking shots at other celebrities with further controversial statements. Despite that, he has found support from people like rapper Travis Scott, who's spoken about the rapper's positive attributes before mentioning the other unsavory bits.
As for fans, I know many who have stopped listening to Kanye West in recent years who would love to see someone who was once the most popular rapper in the world get back to making the music that didn't require stunts like living in a stadium. I don't think it's too late for West to make amends and find his way back into the spotlight again, assuming he continues on the path to forgiveness and does the right things to earn it.
Kanye West has a knack for finding his way in the news for one reason or twelve others, so the chances are good that he'll have more to say after this wellspring of good tidings.
