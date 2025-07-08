What’s Next For Diddy? Do He And Kanye West Plan To Collaborate?

Following weeks of trial and months of speculation, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges against him. While significant prison time on the charges he was found guilty of is still technically possible, few if any experts seem to believe that’s likely. Which raises the question: what is Diddy going to do next?

The answer, according to a source who recently spoke with Page Six, may actually be a collaboration with Kanye West. It seems that two rappers, both struggling with issues in the public reputation department, might find support in each other.

While nothing is confirmed and a statement like this from an unnamed source must obviously be taken with a grain of salt, the unnamed source claims that coming out of his recent trial they expect Diddy to go back in the recording studio and make music, as it might be the best way for Diddy to speak to the public following his legal battle. The source claims…

Music was a salvation for him, Diddy, like it was for Ye. Diddy’s looking to make amends. I think a song would be the best way to communicate a change. Be on the lookout for the song.

The source seems to believe it’s a matter of when, not if, such a collaboration could come. And it could result in anything from a single song to an entire album. This rumor certainly seems possible. Diddy and West have associated in the past, and Combs' son worked on Kanye’s most recent album.

However, the ultimate reason that Diddy and Kanye may end up working together right now is the simple fact that there may not be anybody else willing to associate with Diddy. While lots of celebrities were known to attend Diddy’s parties, most of them have kept their distance since charges were filed, and while the rapper was acquitted of the most serious crimes, it’s unclear how quickly others will be willing to be seen as close to him again. Kanye, of course, has his own issues stemming from anti-semitic rants to ongoing questions about his relationship with his wife. The source continued…

Ye is brave enough to touch a hot [rod like] Diddy right now. I don’t think any other artists would.

Technically speaking, West and Diddy have already been associated together, as audio from a phone call between the two leaked out prior to Diddy’s trial starting. The clip seemed to indicate the two were still on good terms, although the release of the audio itself may have changed that.

Of course, nothing of note will likely happen until Diddy’s sentence on the trafficking charges is handed out and dealt with. Once that happens, we’ll certainly see the next chapter of Diddy’s career, whatever that may be