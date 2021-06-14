Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Reveals His Favorite Scene In The Upcoming Threequel

You know, for the longest time - this Cretaceous sequence you’re seeing is the thing I was most excited about. So the fact that people get to go see this right now in IMAX is pretty thrilling for me. I’m really fired up about it. And I’m grateful that Universal and everybody were down with doing it, because it’s not just like we’re showing the first five minutes; we’re showing a pretty major piece of what we’re doing. Beyond that, just being able not only to see these characters on-screen again but to be able to really stick the landing with them and understand what they’ve been doing in this world, what they’ve learned, how they’ve changed - all of that I think fans of the franchise will want to come and see. Along with that, just send them on an adventure.