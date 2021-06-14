Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Reveals His Favorite Scene In The Upcoming Threequel

Dinosaurs are cool, it's as simple as that. Why else would humans be so enamored with them, millions of years after they disappeared from the Earth? The Jurassic Park franchise has capitalized on this ancient fascination, partly by showing audiences how present-day humans might interact with the scaly beasts. But Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World and the upcoming third installment in the series Dominion, is ready to give viewers a glimpse of dinosaurs in their prehistoric prime.
Colin Trevorrow sat down with Screen Rant to reveal his favorite scene in Jurassic World: Dominion - and it’s not what you would expect. As he explained,
You know, for the longest time - this Cretaceous sequence you’re seeing is the thing I was most excited about. So the fact that people get to go see this right now in IMAX is pretty thrilling for me. I’m really fired up about it. And I’m grateful that Universal and everybody were down with doing it, because it’s not just like we’re showing the first five minutes; we’re showing a pretty major piece of what we’re doing. Beyond that, just being able not only to see these characters on-screen again but to be able to really stick the landing with them and understand what they’ve been doing in this world, what they’ve learned, how they’ve changed - all of that I think fans of the franchise will want to come and see. Along with that, just send them on an adventure.
Like I said: cool. Let's break down what Colin Trevorrow is teasing about Jurassic World: Dominion, especially regarding his favorite scene in the highly anticipated blockbuster.
This Cretaceous Era scene will serve as the prologue in Dominion, according to Colin Trevorrow. It was played as a preview for all F9 theatrical showings, and it sounds like an intriguing sequence. A prehistoric scene should be a fascinating look at how dinosaurs might have lived before human intervention. Every dino we see in the Jurassic Park series is familiar with humans, whether as a playmate or as dinner, and they’ve been nurtured in a completely modern setting. Showing dinosaurs in a truly natural habitat, free of human interference, will provide a new perspective that Jurassic Park has not explored.
The Cretaceous scene will also serve another purpose. After the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs that had previously been confined to a single island were set loose to roam the Earth. Humankind now must learn to coexist with the extinct creatures. By first showing the dinosaurs in a human-free setting, Colin Trevorrow is setting up the main conflict of Dominion. The ancestors of these creatures were used to living in a dinosaur-eat-dinosaur world, but their modern descendants will have to adapt to a completely different environment. Can dinosaurs and humans be neighbors? We’ll just have to wait for Dominion to find out.
Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters June 10, 2022. In addition to Jurassic World cast members Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong, the movie will also feature some OG Jurassic Park heroes. Yes, you read that right: we’re getting Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.
I’ve said it before, but it merits repeating: cool.